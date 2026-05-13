Ireland is developing a program to return Ukrainians to their homeland

According to The Times, the Irish authorities are actively creating a new strategy to support Ukrainians, which provides that basic financial payments will be available only after their physical return to Ukraine.

What is known about Ireland's new plan?

As journalists learned, the voluntary return program will have a "limited and fixed term."

In addition, it is indicated that it will start after the expiry of the European Union directive on temporary protection.

The memorandum to the Irish Cabinet states that the support package will be aimed at helping cover expenses, reintegration, and rebuilding life in Ukraine.

In fact, the main condition will be that refugees will only be able to receive these funds when they return to their homeland for permanent residence.

The new strategy generally assumes that the Irish authorities intend to cover flight costs, but large amounts will be paid only after confirmation of permanent residence in Ukraine.

Moreover, it is indicated that in October the monthly payment for living in Ireland will be reduced from 600 to 400 euros.