Is a total blackout possible in Ukraine — the minister's explanation

As the head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko, assures, Ukrainians should not be afraid of massive blackouts - this will not happen.

There will be no more blackouts in Ukraine

The minister warns that Russia's attacks on our country's energy facilities will not stop, but the authorities know how to avoid the worst scenario.

Unfortunately, there is no doubt that the enemy's attacks will continue. However, the energy system is integral. There will be no total blackout in the country. Herman Galushchenko Head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Despite this, as the minister claims, it is extremely important to remain ready for any development of events, because the war with Russia continues.

And we, energy workers, do everything to ensure that the worst scenarios never materialize. As the experience of the past calendar year already shows, we keep our word, Herman Galushchenko emphasized. Share

What is important to know about Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

As mentioned earlier, during the 2022-2023 heating season, Ukraine experienced powerful Russian attacks on the energy system.

At that time, blackouts were introduced in cities and entire regions of Ukraine, but there was no complete blackout in the country.

In the spring of 2024, Russia again began to actively attack Ukrainian energy. More and more TPPs and CHPs are under attack from the enemy.

The Russians managed to disable the Dniprovska HPP.

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the Russian Federation destroyed almost all of Ukraine's thermal power generation, in particular, the Trypil TPP was completely destroyed.