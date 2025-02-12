Is Russia ready for peace talks with Ukraine — Estonian intelligence responds

Russia is "in principle ready" to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine, but only "to catch its breath" because Vladimir Putin has not given up his "imperial ambitions."

This was announced by the Director General of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service, Kaupo Rozin.

According to the annual report of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service, the Kremlin intends to increase the size of its armed forces to 1.5 million people, compared to 600-700 thousand people in the fall of 2022, while new units will be sent to Ukraine to gain combat experience, the report says.

According to Rozin, after the war they will be deployed along the borders with NATO countries, in particular the Baltic states, adding that the alliance should strengthen its presence there.

According to the report, in any such negotiations, Russia would likely insist on the withdrawal of NATO troops from NATO's eastern border, which, if successful, would ensure its dominance in the Baltic region. Share

Estonia, a NATO member, is closely monitoring Russia's military potential as it considers Moscow to be the main threat to its security, especially after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.