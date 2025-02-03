Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Duda insists on Poland's participation

Poland should participate in future negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine. After all, Polish and Ukrainian interests regarding Russia coincide.

Poland seeks to participate in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda.

According to Duda, if the Trump administration invites other states to the negotiating table, besides Ukraine and Russia, "it would be in Ukraine's interests for Poland to be there as well."

If we look at resurgent Russian imperialism, in this particular case, Polish and Ukrainian interests coincide. Andrzej Duda President of Poland

However, the Polish president was skeptical about the possibility of sending Polish troops to Ukraine.

We are going to help Ukraine in the future because it is necessary. We do not necessarily have to station our troops there.

Duda believes that the end of Russia's war against Ukraine could lead to an explosion of international organized crime. He believes that Kyiv will need "massive support" to ensure its security.

Imagine a situation where thousands of people who came from the front lines return home. Those people who are fighting with Russia, many of them will have mental problems... They will return to their villages, their cities, where they will find destroyed houses, destroyed factories, destroyed factories, a lack of work and prospects. Share

Peace negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

The topic of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia has again begun to be discussed with greater enthusiasm.

In particular, US President Donald Trump is currently having "very serious conversations" with Russia about ending the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, excluding Ukraine from US-Russian talks on ending the war would be "very dangerous." Kyiv and Washington should continue talks to develop a ceasefire plan.