Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Duda insists on Poland's participation

Poland should participate in future negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine. After all, Polish and Ukrainian interests regarding Russia coincide.
Poland seeks to participate in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia
This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda.
According to Duda, if the Trump administration invites other states to the negotiating table, besides Ukraine and Russia, "it would be in Ukraine's interests for Poland to be there as well."
However, the Polish president was skeptical about the possibility of sending Polish troops to Ukraine.
We are going to help Ukraine in the future because it is necessary. We do not necessarily have to station our troops there.
Duda believes that the end of Russia's war against Ukraine could lead to an explosion of international organized crime. He believes that Kyiv will need "massive support" to ensure its security.
Peace negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
The topic of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia has again begun to be discussed with greater enthusiasm.
In particular, US President Donald Trump is currently having "very serious conversations" with Russia about ending the war in Ukraine.
At the same time, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, excluding Ukraine from US-Russian talks on ending the war would be "very dangerous." Kyiv and Washington should continue talks to develop a ceasefire plan.
