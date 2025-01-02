Negotiations with the Kremlin are currently impossible, as Russia has not yet suffered significant enough consequences for the war it unleashed. This was emphasized by the advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podolyak.
Points of attention
- Russia has not yet felt serious enough consequences for its aggression in Ukraine, so negotiations are out of the question now.
- We cannot count on peace talks due to the arrival of a new US president, as Russia has not paid the price for its aggression.
- The activities of President Trump and his national security adviser concern data sharing, but not negotiations to end the war
- Ukraine remains an active participant in negotiations and dialogue with world leaders to ensure peace in the region
- The details of the negotiations with Russia and the possibility of a ceasefire are unknown, but Ukraine is working towards common results in dialogue with partners.
Negotiations with Russia are currently impossible
As the publication notes, Ukrainian officials reject any suggestions of possible pressure or the idea that the arrival of newly elected US President Donald Trump will necessarily lead to peace talks.
He also noted that talk about the possibility of negotiations is just an illusion.
Trump is already working to end the war
According to insiders, the current US President's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has had several conversations with his likely successor, Republican Mike Waltz.
What is important to understand is that they primarily focused on exchanging important data, but did not yet discuss ways to end the war or secure a ceasefire.
Ukraine, unlike Russia, is involved in the negotiations. As is known, they took place during the last visit of the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak to the United States — he was met, among other things, by Vice President-elect J.D. Vance.
It's no secret that the dialogue has expanded to the level of leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-