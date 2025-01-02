Why negotiations with Russia are currently impossible — Podoliak voiced a specific reason

Negotiations with the Kremlin are currently impossible, as Russia has not yet suffered significant enough consequences for the war it unleashed. This was emphasized by the advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podolyak.

As the publication notes, Ukrainian officials reject any suggestions of possible pressure or the idea that the arrival of newly elected US President Donald Trump will necessarily lead to peace talks.

"There can be no negotiation process today, because Russia has not paid a high enough price for its aggression," Mykhailo Podoliak emphasized.

He also noted that talk about the possibility of negotiations is just an illusion.

Trump is already working to end the war

According to insiders, the current US President's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has had several conversations with his likely successor, Republican Mike Waltz.

What is important to understand is that they primarily focused on exchanging important data, but did not yet discuss ways to end the war or secure a ceasefire.

Ukraine, unlike Russia, is involved in the negotiations. As is known, they took place during the last visit of the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak to the United States — he was met, among other things, by Vice President-elect J.D. Vance.