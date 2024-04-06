Is there a radiation threat after the shelling of the nuclear installation in Kharkiv
Source:  Telethon "United News"

A backup power supply system is connected to the "Source of Neurons". There is currently no radiation hazard.

There is no radiation danger at all. A backup power system is connected. In addition, power has been restored on one more line, Terekhov emphasized.

He noted that there is currently no radiation threat to Kharkiv.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased

Russia attacked Kharkiv on the night of April 6. The number of dead has reached 7, and 11 have been injured.

As Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the National Police of the region, said that on the night of April 6, the city was attacked with S-300 missiles. They were beaten twice again. They aimed at high-rise residential buildings and civil infrastructure.

The second shelling began 30 minutes after the first.

As a result of the attack, a gas station was completely destroyed, power lines were damaged. In the middle of the battered 9-story building, there are two holes measuring 5 by 5 meters.

