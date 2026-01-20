Is Ukraine ready to deploy its troops to Greenland? Zelenskyy's response
Category
World
Publication date

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that he is not going to send Ukrainian soldiers to Greenland, given the full-scale war with Russia, as well as the fact that Ukraine is not a member of NATO.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy's statements come in response to accusations from US President Trump regarding European military presence in Greenland and the need to focus on Ukraine and Russia.
  • The discussions shed light on the complex geopolitical dynamics involving Ukraine, NATO, and global powers during times of heightened tensions.

Answering journalists' questions, Zelensky emphasized that the issue of troops is a scarce issue, especially against the backdrop of a full-scale war with a large aggressor country.

As for our military, you know we have a war, all our military are at the front. Mette (Frederiksen, Danish Prime Minister — ed.) and I have a very good relationship. She did not ask me such a question.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The head of state does not hide that he will not intervene in conflicts within NATO, primarily because Ukraine is not a member of the Alliance.

I think because everyone understands: Ukraine is not in NATO, we are not accepted into NATO, all this is clear," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

It is worth noting that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements came against the backdrop of accusations from US President Donald Trump.

The head of the White House began to complain that the European military presence on the island was a provocation against him.

Moreover, Trump called on Europe to focus on Ukraine and Russia, not Greenland.

