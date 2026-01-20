Is Ukraine ready to deploy its troops to Greenland? Zelenskyy's response

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that he is not going to send Ukrainian soldiers to Greenland, given the full-scale war with Russia, as well as the fact that Ukraine is not a member of NATO.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy's statements come in response to accusations from US President Trump regarding European military presence in Greenland and the need to focus on Ukraine and Russia.
- The discussions shed light on the complex geopolitical dynamics involving Ukraine, NATO, and global powers during times of heightened tensions.
There will be no Ukrainian troops in Greenland
Answering journalists' questions, Zelensky emphasized that the issue of troops is a scarce issue, especially against the backdrop of a full-scale war with a large aggressor country.
The head of state does not hide that he will not intervene in conflicts within NATO, primarily because Ukraine is not a member of the Alliance.
It is worth noting that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements came against the backdrop of accusations from US President Donald Trump.
The head of the White House began to complain that the European military presence on the island was a provocation against him.
Moreover, Trump called on Europe to focus on Ukraine and Russia, not Greenland.
