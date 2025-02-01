Israel and Hamas have once again exchanged prisoners and hostages — what is known

After Hamas released three Israeli hostages as part of a ceasefire deal on February 1, Israel in turn transferred 183 Palestinian prisoners to the terror group, including those serving life sentences.
- The prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas involves the transfer of 183 Palestinian prisoners, including those serving life sentences, and the release of three Israeli hostages as part of a ceasefire deal.
- In January 2025, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which included the promise to release Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages, aiming to reduce tensions in the region.
- The tragic consequences of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel highlight the ongoing conflict and the challenges of maintaining peace in the region.
- The recent exchange signifies a temporary respite in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, but underlying tensions and the risk of further violence remain present.
- The detailed conditions of the prisoner exchange and ceasefire deal showcase the complex negotiations and delicate balance between the two conflicting parties, with implications for future relations and stability in the region.
Israel and Hamas exchange prisoners and hostages again
The first of 183 Palestinian prisoners disembarked from a bus on the West Bank of the Jordan River, where they were greeted by crowds awaiting their release.
It is known that 18 of the 183 Palestinians were sentenced to life imprisonment, and another 54 to long terms. 111 people were detained in Gaza after October 7, when Hamas terrorists invaded Israeli territory.
Three Hamas hostages returned to Israel in the fourth exchange. In particular, Yarden Bibas and Ofer Caldero were the first to cross the border into Israel after 484 days in captivity.
Hamas later handed over a third hostage, Keith Siegel, who is now being transferred to the IDF along with Red Cross personnel, the Israel Defense Forces said.
Truce between Israel and Hamas
In January 2025, it was reported that Israel and Hamas had reached a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. As part of the agreement, Israel promised to release two thousand Palestinian prisoners, including 250 sentenced to life imprisonment.
Recall that on the morning of October 7, the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched a massive rocket attack on Israel. After which the militants broke into Israeli territory. They managed to capture a number of settlements.
But within a few days, the Israeli army regained control of 100% of the territory. However, a Hamas terrorist attack in Israel killed more than 1,200 people and took hundreds of hostages.
