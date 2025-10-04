Israel Defense Forces cease offensive operations in Gaza City — what next

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been ordered to halt offensive operations in Gaza City, a decision that comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive efforts to end the war with Hamas.
Points of attention
- The Israel Defense Forces have been ordered to halt offensive operations in Gaza City as part of US President Donald Trump's initiative to end the conflict with Hamas.
- While offensive operations are suspended, the IDF continues to conduct defensive operations to eliminate any threats.
- US President Donald Trump presented a ceasefire plan for Gaza during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with a deadline set for Hamas to agree.
IDF ceases military operations in Gaza
Israeli Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, after meeting with senior generals for a "special assessment of the situation in light of the developments," ordered preparations to be made "for the implementation of the first phase of Trump's plan to release the hostages," without specifying what exactly this order entails.
Palestinian media reported that isolated strikes were still ongoing. Four Palestinians were killed in an airstrike in the Tufa area, while artillery fire was reported in northern Burayj, in central Gaza, and in the Khan Younis area in the southern Gaza Strip.
On September 28, US President Donald Trump said that his plan to resolve the conflict in Gaza had been received positively. He also expressed hope that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would support the initiative during a meeting scheduled for Monday at the White House.
On September 29, Donald Trump presented a Gaza ceasefire plan in Washington during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
On October 3, Donald Trump announced a deadline for Hamas on Gaza. He said that if an agreement was not reached by Sunday evening, the group would face "hell like no one has ever seen before."
On the same day, the Hamas group agreed to some elements of United States President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-