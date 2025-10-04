Israel Defense Forces cease offensive operations in Gaza City — what next

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has been ordered to halt offensive operations in Gaza City, a decision that comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive efforts to end the war with Hamas.

IDF ceases military operations in Gaza

Israeli Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, after meeting with senior generals for a "special assessment of the situation in light of the developments," ordered preparations to be made "for the implementation of the first phase of Trump's plan to release the hostages," without specifying what exactly this order entails.

Despite the suspension of offensive operations, the Israeli military continues to conduct defensive operations, as Zamir also instructed the troops to "eliminate any threat." Share

Palestinian media reported that isolated strikes were still ongoing. Four Palestinians were killed in an airstrike in the Tufa area, while artillery fire was reported in northern Burayj, in central Gaza, and in the Khan Younis area in the southern Gaza Strip.

On September 28, US President Donald Trump said that his plan to resolve the conflict in Gaza had been received positively. He also expressed hope that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would support the initiative during a meeting scheduled for Monday at the White House.

On September 29, Donald Trump presented a Gaza ceasefire plan in Washington during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On October 3, Donald Trump announced a deadline for Hamas on Gaza. He said that if an agreement was not reached by Sunday evening, the group would face "hell like no one has ever seen before."

On the same day, the Hamas group agreed to some elements of United States President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.