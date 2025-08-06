Israeli Prime Minister Challenges His Own Army — Here's What Happened

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu is determined to secure government support for a total occupation of the Gaza Strip. The prime minister plans to pursue his goal despite strong resistance from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Points of attention
- Netanyahu's plan for full occupation raises concerns about escalating tensions and the risk of hostage casualties if troops approach.
- The resolution of the power struggle between Netanyahu and the IDF will shape the future developments in the Gaza Strip and the broader region.
Netanyahu vs. the IDF — what's next?
As journalists managed to find out, during closed meetings with ministers, the country's leader used the term "full occupation of the Sector" many times, discussing the expansion of the military campaign in Gaza.
According to insiders, Netanyahu held a "limited discussion of security issues" that lasted about three hours.
It was then that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir proposed scenarios for continuing the campaign in Gaza.
The IDF has made it clear that it opposes a complete takeover of Gaza, as clearing the entire Hamas infrastructure could take a very long time.
In addition, it could also endanger the lives of hostages, who could be killed by their captors if troops approach.
More on the topic
