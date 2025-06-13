It is necessary to "strangle" Putin's finances. Volker appealed to Ukraine's allies
It is necessary to "strangle" Putin's finances. Volker appealed to Ukraine's allies

Volker once again appealed to the West
Source:  European truth

Former US special representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker believes that peace with Russia is unlikely at this time. However, he stressed that a ceasefire is still possible if financial pressure on the Kremlin is increased.

Points of attention

  • Peace with Russia may seem unlikely, but a ceasefire could be achieved through increased financial pressure on the Kremlin.
  • Volker highlights the role of the US president in supporting Ukraine and stresses the importance of preparing for a long and tense standoff with Russia.

Volker once again appealed to the West

Journalists asked an American diplomat whether US President Donald Trump is important for achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia.

I don't think we will have peace. I agree with the minister: there may be a ceasefire. But to achieve that, we need to "strangle" Putin's finances, so that it will be very difficult for him to maintain the Russian state and wage war without income.

Kurt Volker

Kurt Volker

Former US Special Representative to Ukraine

As the American diplomat noted, Donald Trump's team must ensure a stable supply of weapons to Ukraine, even on a paid basis.

However, this must happen without additional burden on American taxpayers.

According to Volker, the US president can play a key role in this process.

The American diplomat reminds the United States and the West of the importance of strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities as soon as possible, as the aggressor country Russia is trying to regroup and strengthen its positions.

In his opinion, the world should prepare for a "prolonged and tense confrontation" over the territory of Ukraine occupied by Russia.

"No one is going to attack Russia or capture Moscow, but we must be prepared for a long, tense confrontation over the occupied territory of Ukraine," added Kurt Volker.

