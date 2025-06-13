Russia complains about the loss of another Su-25

Pro-Kremlin Telegram channels are reporting that another Russian Su-25 has crashed in Russian territory. It is also claimed that the pilot managed to survive.

Russia lost another Su-25

The Fighterbomber Telegram channel was one of the first to announce a new plane crash in Russia.

Su-25 crashed. Pilot rescued. Everything is fine, the message says. Share

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that the Su-25 Grach (NATO reporting name: Frogfoot) is a Soviet attack aircraft, an armored subsonic military aircraft.

Its key purpose is direct support of ground forces in direct line of sight of the target, as well as the destruction of objects with given coordinates around the clock in any weather conditions.

The Su-25 first flew on February 22, 1975. Aircraft of this type have been in service since 1981; they have participated in many military conflicts.

As mentioned earlier, on the morning of June 7, thanks to coordinated actions of the Air Force in the Kursk direction, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down.