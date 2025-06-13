Ukraine struck 19 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukraine struck 19 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of June 13, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked 19 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, 4 artillery pieces, and two command posts of the Russian occupiers.

  • The Russian army conducted numerous air strikes, attacks, and utilized drones for offensive actions on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and settlements.
  • Stay informed about the escalating situation between Ukraine and Russia, as the conflict continues to unfold with strategic military engagements and combat operations.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 13, 2025

  • personnel — about 1,001,560 (+1,220) people,

  • tanks — 10934 (+1) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,791 (+5) units,

  • artillery systems — 29105 (+42) units,

  • MLRS — 1416 (+3) units,

  • air defense means — 1184 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 416 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 337 (+0) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 40507 (+72),

  • cruise missiles — 3337 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 51821 (+106) units,

  • special equipment — 3914 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The Russian army carried out 78 air strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, dropping 124 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 5,200 attacks, 108 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,135 kamikaze drones for attacks.

