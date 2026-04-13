"It is transforming." Lithuania announces changes to NATO

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris pointed out that NATO is currently undergoing a transformation. He believes that Europe will have a greater burden to cope with.
Points of attention
- Budris does not want the US to leave NATO.
- Despite this, Europe must prepare even for such a development.
What is happening to NATO?
According to the Lithuanian Foreign Minister, the transformation of the alliance began even before the summit in The Hague.
He also emphasized that this process is ongoing on the eve of the summit in Ankara.
Against this background, the head of Lithuanian diplomacy called for "awareness of the absolute necessity of US participation in ensuring the security and defense" of Europe.
What is important to understand is that Donald Trump's team is considering a plan to punish some NATO members who, in the opinion of the US president, did not help the States and Israel during the war in Iran.
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