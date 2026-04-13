"It is transforming." Lithuania announces changes to NATO
Category
Politics
Publication date

"It is transforming." Lithuania announces changes to NATO

"It is transforming." Lithuania announces changes to NATO
Читати українською
Source:  Delphi

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris pointed out that NATO is currently undergoing a transformation. He believes that Europe will have a greater burden to cope with.

Points of attention

  • Budris does not want the US to leave NATO.
  • Despite this, Europe must prepare even for such a development.

What is happening to NATO?

According to the Lithuanian Foreign Minister, the transformation of the alliance began even before the summit in The Hague.

He also emphasized that this process is ongoing on the eve of the summit in Ankara.

NATO will not be what it was yesterday or the day before yesterday. It is transforming. A greater burden will fall on our shoulders, on the shoulders of Europe, and we have to deal with it, and we have to deal with it by increasing defense spending.

Kęstutis Budris

Kęstutis Budris

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

Against this background, the head of Lithuanian diplomacy called for "awareness of the absolute necessity of US participation in ensuring the security and defense" of Europe.

There are no alternatives, the diplomat emphasized, recalling the voices of skeptics in Europe who disagree with US policy and believe that Europe should be more autonomous.

What is important to understand is that Donald Trump's team is considering a plan to punish some NATO members who, in the opinion of the US president, did not help the States and Israel during the war in Iran.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US withdrawal from NATO could be a unique opportunity for Ukraine
Relations between Ukraine and NATO may strengthen
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump clashed with Rutte over NATO decision
Trump complains about NATO again
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO Secretary General is fooling Trump for the sake of Ukraine's victory in the war
Rutte found his own approach to Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?