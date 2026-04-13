"It is transforming." Lithuania announces changes to NATO

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris pointed out that NATO is currently undergoing a transformation. He believes that Europe will have a greater burden to cope with.

What is happening to NATO?

According to the Lithuanian Foreign Minister, the transformation of the alliance began even before the summit in The Hague.

He also emphasized that this process is ongoing on the eve of the summit in Ankara.

NATO will not be what it was yesterday or the day before yesterday. It is transforming. A greater burden will fall on our shoulders, on the shoulders of Europe, and we have to deal with it, and we have to deal with it by increasing defense spending. Kęstutis Budris Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

Against this background, the head of Lithuanian diplomacy called for "awareness of the absolute necessity of US participation in ensuring the security and defense" of Europe.

There are no alternatives, the diplomat emphasized, recalling the voices of skeptics in Europe who disagree with US policy and believe that Europe should be more autonomous. Share

What is important to understand is that Donald Trump's team is considering a plan to punish some NATO members who, in the opinion of the US president, did not help the States and Israel during the war in Iran.