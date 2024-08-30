It will not work to hang all the dogs on the army. The commander of the Air Force reacted harshly to Bezugla's statement

On August 30, Deputy Minister Maryana Bezugla said that the F-16 plane provided to Ukraine by partners was allegedly shot down by Ukrainian air defense, and the military command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is hiding this. The commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, denied these claims and called Bezugla "the main newsmaker of enemy propaganda."
Oleschuk harshly responded to Bezuglii's accusations regarding the wreckage of the F-16
Oleschuk stated that the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not hiding any facts regarding the wreckage of the Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet.
Oleschuk assured that the relevant services are already conducting a detailed analysis, the investigation is ongoing. They are thoroughly investigating what happened, what the circumstances are, and whose responsibility it is. He emphasized that such information cannot be immediately released into the public space.
Oleschuk emphasized that Maryana Bezugla "once again poured dirt on him personally and on the Air Force, and discredited the manufacturers of American weapons - the main ally of Ukraine - the USA!"
You have again become the main newsmaker of enemy propaganda and are breaking all records on Russian television! The whole of Russia applauds you! If you don't help, then at least don't prevent us from fighting!
The reason for Oleshchuk's appeal was a post by MP Maryana Bezuglai, who addressed the commander of the Air Force in a Facebook post and accused the military command of "concealing information and lacking proper conclusions and an objective investigation."
I do not see any official rebuttal regarding the F-16 from the Air Force Command of the UA Armed Forces. Why the silence, Mr. Oleschuk? What is your position? I would be happy to hear a refutation and even apologize, but... This is at least the third time when our plane with a pilot was shot down by its own air defense. Two previous incidents that did not involve the F-16 were officially blamed on the Russians. And they also tried to keep silent and hide information about this case until it appeared in foreign sources. This indicates a lack of proper conclusions and an objective investigation. The situation is similar to that observed in the ground forces - a circular guarantee. This needs to be changed! This cannot continue any longer. A culture of lies leads us to defeat.
According to her, during intense hostilities, cases of "friendly fire" are inevitable, but they must be carefully analyzed and correct conclusions drawn.
The wreckage of the F-16 fighter jet in Ukraine: what is known
On the night of August 25-26, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine on a large scale with missiles and drones. As a result of the strikes, people were killed and injured in various regions. The Russian army launched 127 missiles of various types and 109 drones on the territory of Ukraine.
On August 29, the Wall Street Journal reported that the first F-16 fighter jet was probably destroyed on August 26 in Ukraine.
Subsequently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces confirmed that the F-16 fighter jet crashed while repelling a Russian missile attack.
The public, citing a source from the Ministry of Defense, reported that Oleksiy "Munfish" Mes died while piloting an F-16. He was one of the first Ukrainian pilots who started F-16 training in the USA. Farewell to the pilot took place on August 29 in Khmelnytskyi region.
