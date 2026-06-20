Italian and Spanish leaders clash during EU summit

The heads of the Italian and Spanish governments, Giorgi Maloni and Pedro Sanchez, staged a public debate on the issue of migrants right during the European Union summit.

What is known about the quarrel between Meloni and Sanchez?

According to journalists, the Italian leader decided not to hide her indignation over the Spanish government's approval of a mass legalization program, under which about 500,000 migrants will receive legal status.

"Spain's actions affect its neighbors," Meloni emphasized. Share

According to insiders, the dispute erupted after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen praised the actions of Roberta Metsola and the European Parliament in passing legislation that allows for the creation of deportation centers outside Europe.

Against this background, she requested that migration issues be given more attention on the European Council agenda.

According to Frederiksen, leaders should monitor the policies pursued by other EU capitals more closely.