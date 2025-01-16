Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto arrived in Kyiv

On January 16, the head of the Italian Ministry of Defense, Guido Crosetto, arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.
Points of attention
- The Head of the Italian Ministry of Defense, Guido Crosetto, paid an official visit to Kyiv, where he will hold a number of institutional meetings.
- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also arrived in Ukraine to discuss security guarantees and expanding military cooperation.
- An agreement is expected to be signed between Ukraine and the United Kingdom on partnership and assistance, including financing for economic development and environmentally friendly production.
- The new partnership between the countries aims to support vulnerable populations, including women and veterans.
- It is planned to allocate 40 million British pounds to restore the Ukrainian economy and create opportunities for British companies.
What is known about Guido Crosetto's visit to Kyiv?
As reported by the Italian Embassy in Ukraine, during the visit, Guido Crosetto will hold a number of institutional meetings.
Other details of the minister's visit are currently unknown.
Міністр @GuidoCrosetto прибув до Києва з офіційним візитом до України, під час якого проведе низку інституційних зустрічей. https://t.co/NWnUqIPLqr— Italy in Ukraine (@italyinukr) January 16, 2025
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also arrived in Ukraine
It is noted that Starmer is to discuss security guarantees with Zelensky, which will include the possible participation of British military personnel in a peacekeeping force after the end of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
It is expected that as a result of his visit, an agreement on partnership and expanded military cooperation will be signed between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, which will include an offer of further military assistance.
The agreement will be concluded against the backdrop of fears that the United States, under the presidency of Donald Trump, may significantly reduce aid to Ukraine.
The new funding will also include environmentally friendly production and assistance to vulnerable populations, including women and veterans.
According to the publication, Starmer will announce the allocation of 40 million pounds to Ukraine as part of the economic recovery and creating opportunities for British companies to start working.
