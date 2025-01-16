Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto arrived in Kyiv

On January 16, the head of the Italian Ministry of Defense, Guido Crosetto, arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

What is known about Guido Crosetto's visit to Kyiv?

As reported by the Italian Embassy in Ukraine, during the visit, Guido Crosetto will hold a number of institutional meetings.

Other details of the minister's visit are currently unknown.

Міністр @GuidoCrosetto прибув до Києва з офіційним візитом до України, під час якого проведе низку інституційних зустрічей. https://t.co/NWnUqIPLqr — Italy in Ukraine (@italyinukr) January 16, 2025

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also arrived in Ukraine

It is noted that Starmer is to discuss security guarantees with Zelensky, which will include the possible participation of British military personnel in a peacekeeping force after the end of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

Putin's ambitions to tear Ukraine away from its closest partners have suffered a huge strategic defeat. Instead, we have become closer than ever, and this partnership will take our friendship to a new level, the head of the British government said on the eve of the meeting with Zelensky. Share

It is expected that as a result of his visit, an agreement on partnership and expanded military cooperation will be signed between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, which will include an offer of further military assistance.

The agreement will be concluded against the backdrop of fears that the United States, under the presidency of Donald Trump, may significantly reduce aid to Ukraine.

The new funding will also include environmentally friendly production and assistance to vulnerable populations, including women and veterans.