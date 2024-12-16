The Italian government approved the 10th package of military aid to Ukraine

On December 16, the Italian Cabinet of Ministers approved the allocation of the tenth package of military aid to Ukraine against the backdrop of its fight against Russian aggression.

The list of materials that will be sent to Kyiv is confidential, as was the case with previous military aid packages to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday at a conference of ambassadors that "Italy stands with Kyiv in full commitment to a just peace, which cannot be a capitulation of Ukraine."

He emphasized that work is currently underway to organize "a second peace conference, also with the participation of Russia, and with partners such as China, India, and Brazil."

The Minister recalled that during the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers in Fiuggi in November, "we reaffirmed the centrality of supporting Ukraine's energy security and its restoration."

Tajani also noted that such commitment "puts Italy at the forefront of the Recovery Conference (of Ukraine - ed.), which we will hold in Rome in July."

Italy has not yet made a positive decision regarding Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni said she understands US President Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with long-range weapons. However, she stressed that Rome has no plans to change its position at this time.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made a new statement on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Maloney pointed out that the authorization to strike ATACMS missiles at Russia is "a response to Russia's unprecedented aggression on the eve of the G20 summit, in which Russia is participating."

Italy made a different choice, we have always focused on the issue of air defense. Obviously, I understand the point of view of other countries.

According to her, "as long as the war continues in Ukraine, we will stand by Ukraine."