"It's a carousel". Analysts assessed Trump's diplomacy towards Ukraine
"It's a carousel". Analysts assessed Trump's diplomacy towards Ukraine

Trump
Source:  The Washington Post

Although Trump has moved away from some of Putin's positions, little tangible progress has been made in ending the war in Ukraine.

  • Donald Trump's shifts in diplomacy towards Ukraine have shown some progress in distancing from Putin's positions but little tangible progress in ending the war.
  • Western allies have attempted to steer Trump away from concessions to Moscow, emphasizing traditional diplomatic processes over quick political victories.
  • The Kremlin's demands on Ukraine, including the relinquishment of parts of Donbas, continue to hinder peace efforts, fueling criticism of Trump's approach.

Trump's political carousel regarding Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with seven European leaders, met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House last week. Western allies have sought to distract Trump from the concessions to Moscow he seemed prepared to make after his summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

According to American media, during the meeting in Washington, European politicians tried to satisfy "Trump's appetite for flattery."

Zelensky, who sought to avoid a new scandal, expressed gratitude more than ten times in five minutes during his speech.

Despite diplomatic efforts, Trump's goal of "stopping the killings and ending the war in Ukraine" was not achieved.

The American leader wrote on social media after his conversation with Putin.

It was decided by all that the best way to end the terrible war between Russia and Ukraine was to move directly to a peace agreement that would end the war, rather than simply a ceasefire agreement.

However, the Kremlin continues to demand concessions from Kyiv, including the relinquishment of a significant part of Donbas.

Given that Putin has failed to secure this land militarily, pressuring Ukraine to voluntarily hand over the territories would be a complete farce and outrage… It would encourage aggressors around the world to seize foreign lands by force,” former U.S. Ambassador Eric S. Edelman and George W. Bush Institute Director David J. Kramer warned in a joint article.

Former national security adviser John Bolton criticized Trump's approach, saying he "constantly misunderstands what the other side is saying."

Experts emphasize that Trump is trying to seek quick political victories, ignoring traditional diplomatic processes.

