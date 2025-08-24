Although Trump has moved away from some of Putin's positions, little tangible progress has been made in ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump's political carousel regarding Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with seven European leaders, met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House last week. Western allies have sought to distract Trump from the concessions to Moscow he seemed prepared to make after his summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

According to American media, during the meeting in Washington, European politicians tried to satisfy "Trump's appetite for flattery."

Zelensky, who sought to avoid a new scandal, expressed gratitude more than ten times in five minutes during his speech.

Despite diplomatic efforts, Trump's goal of "stopping the killings and ending the war in Ukraine" was not achieved.

The American leader wrote on social media after his conversation with Putin.

It was decided by all that the best way to end the terrible war between Russia and Ukraine was to move directly to a peace agreement that would end the war, rather than simply a ceasefire agreement. Donald Trump President of the United States

However, the Kremlin continues to demand concessions from Kyiv, including the relinquishment of a significant part of Donbas.

Given that Putin has failed to secure this land militarily, pressuring Ukraine to voluntarily hand over the territories would be a complete farce and outrage… It would encourage aggressors around the world to seize foreign lands by force,” former U.S. Ambassador Eric S. Edelman and George W. Bush Institute Director David J. Kramer warned in a joint article. Share

Former national security adviser John Bolton criticized Trump's approach, saying he "constantly misunderstands what the other side is saying."