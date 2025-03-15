"It's none of his business." Zelenskyy responded to Putin's new demands
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Kyiv's allies to disregard the demands and wishes of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the introduction of a peacekeeping contingent into Ukraine to finally end the war.

  • Zelenskyy warns against listening to Russian opinions on the peacekeeping contingent, asserting that it should be stationed on Ukrainian soil for the safety of the country and Europe.
  • The Ukrainian leader calls on allies to make clear commitments on working together towards a secure future, highlighting the importance of defense investments both in Ukraine and partner countries.

According to the head of state, Kyiv and its partners must form a clear position on security guarantees, as this is the main guarantee of the return of a just and lasting peace.

We need to continue working on the contingents that will form the basis of the future European Armed Forces. Peace will be more secure with European contingents on the ground, supported by the American side.

Against this backdrop, the Ukrainian leader called on allies to define clear commitments on how this will work.

In addition, we must not forget about investments in defense production both in Ukraine, where it is developing the fastest, and in your countries.

And it is also a very bad signal to listen to the opinion of the Russians regarding the contingent. The contingent should be stationed on Ukrainian soil. This is a guarantee of security for Ukraine and for Europe. If Putin wants to introduce some foreign contingent into the territory of Russia, that is his business. But it is not his business to decide something about the security of Ukraine and Europe.

