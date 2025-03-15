Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Kyiv's allies to disregard the demands and wishes of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the introduction of a peacekeeping contingent into Ukraine to finally end the war.

Zelenskyy issued a warning to Ukraine's allies

According to the head of state, Kyiv and its partners must form a clear position on security guarantees, as this is the main guarantee of the return of a just and lasting peace.

We need to continue working on the contingents that will form the basis of the future European Armed Forces. Peace will be more secure with European contingents on the ground, supported by the American side. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this backdrop, the Ukrainian leader called on allies to define clear commitments on how this will work.

In addition, we must not forget about investments in defense production both in Ukraine, where it is developing the fastest, and in your countries.