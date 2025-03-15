Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Kyiv's allies to disregard the demands and wishes of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the introduction of a peacekeeping contingent into Ukraine to finally end the war.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy warns against listening to Russian opinions on the peacekeeping contingent, asserting that it should be stationed on Ukrainian soil for the safety of the country and Europe.
- The Ukrainian leader calls on allies to make clear commitments on working together towards a secure future, highlighting the importance of defense investments both in Ukraine and partner countries.
Zelenskyy issued a warning to Ukraine's allies
According to the head of state, Kyiv and its partners must form a clear position on security guarantees, as this is the main guarantee of the return of a just and lasting peace.
Against this backdrop, the Ukrainian leader called on allies to define clear commitments on how this will work.
In addition, we must not forget about investments in defense production both in Ukraine, where it is developing the fastest, and in your countries.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-