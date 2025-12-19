"It's not entirely clear who attacked". Orban made an ambiguous statement about Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed doubt that it was Russia that carried out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, criticizing the decision of EU leaders to fund Kyiv.
Orban does not know who started Russia's war against Ukraine
Speaking to reporters on December 19 after a meeting of the European Council, Orban reiterated that using frozen Russian assets would be tantamount to a "declaration of war" on Russia.
He further called it a deception that Western countries supposedly believe that "this war" can be fought without spending a penny, and at the end of the war the costs will be paid by Russia in the form of military compensation.
Earlier, the Hungarian Prime Minister called the EU loan for Ukraine "an extremely bad decision" and "lost money."
The European Council agreed to provide Ukraine with a loan of €90 billion for 2026–2027, based on EU borrowing on capital markets, backed by EU budget reserves.
But Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic refused to participate in this scheme.
