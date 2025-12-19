"It's not entirely clear who attacked". Orban made an ambiguous statement about Russia's aggression against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

"It's not entirely clear who attacked". Orban made an ambiguous statement about Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Orban
Читати українською
Source:  hvg.hu

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed doubt that it was Russia that carried out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, criticizing the decision of EU leaders to fund Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed doubts about Russia's involvement in a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • Orban criticizes EU leaders' decision to fund Ukraine and calls the EU loan for Kyiv "an extremely bad decision."
  • Hungary, along with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, refused to participate in the scheme to provide a loan to Ukraine of 90 billion euros for 2026–2027.

Orban does not know who started Russia's war against Ukraine

Speaking to reporters on December 19 after a meeting of the European Council, Orban reiterated that using frozen Russian assets would be tantamount to a "declaration of war" on Russia.

He further called it a deception that Western countries supposedly believe that "this war" can be fought without spending a penny, and at the end of the war the costs will be paid by Russia in the form of military compensation.

They are calmly eating breakfast at home, drinking coffee and thinking that it is morally right to help a small country that has been attacked, of course not so small, and it is not entirely clear who attacked whom, but in any case we are now helping a country that has been subjected to violence, and it costs us nothing. But in the end, they will pay.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

Earlier, the Hungarian Prime Minister called the EU loan for Ukraine "an extremely bad decision" and "lost money."

The European Council agreed to provide Ukraine with a loan of €90 billion for 2026–2027, based on EU borrowing on capital markets, backed by EU budget reserves.

But Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic refused to participate in this scheme.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban throws tantrum over indefinite freeze of Rosactives
Orban again defends Russia's interests
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Reparations loan for Ukraine. Orban fears Putin's revenge
Orban makes decisions on Putin's instructions
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Reparations for Ukraine. Orban did not block an important EU decision
Hungary decided not to obstruct the EU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?