Reparations for Ukraine. Orban did not block an important EU decision
Читати українською

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's team unexpectedly decided not to block the convention on the creation of a commission on reparations for Ukraine. Thus, the pro-Kremlin politician effectively gave the EU the "green light" to punish Russia for its war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Orban's government gave its consent to the EU's decision on reparations for Ukraine, showcasing a departure from its previous threats to block such initiatives.
  • This move draws parallels to Orban's past controversial decisions, signaling a strategic shift in Hungary's foreign policy approach towards EU decisions regarding Ukraine and Russia.

Hungary decided not to obstruct the EU

Despite the fact that official Budapest did not join the convention on punishing the Russian Federation for its crimes, it did not oppose it.

Viktor Orban sent a low-level diplomat from his embassy to this meeting — she “came out for coffee” at a key moment in the event.

In fact, the Hungarian authorities deliberately "gave the green light" for the EU to sign the convention, although they had previously threatened to block this process many times.

Given that in the European Union, all foreign policy decisions are made exclusively unanimously, Orban's government gave its consent on December 9.

This happened as part of the next consideration of the issue — it was then that official Budapest removed the block and added its written explanation.

This situation allows us to draw an analogy with the famous decision of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to "go out for coffee" during the vote on Ukraine's move to the EU in December 2023.

Orban makes decisions on Putin's instructions

