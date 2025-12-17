Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's team unexpectedly decided not to block the convention on the creation of a commission on reparations for Ukraine. Thus, the pro-Kremlin politician effectively gave the EU the "green light" to punish Russia for its war against Ukraine.

Hungary decided not to obstruct the EU

Despite the fact that official Budapest did not join the convention on punishing the Russian Federation for its crimes, it did not oppose it.

Viktor Orban sent a low-level diplomat from his embassy to this meeting — she “came out for coffee” at a key moment in the event.

In fact, the Hungarian authorities deliberately "gave the green light" for the EU to sign the convention, although they had previously threatened to block this process many times.

Given that in the European Union, all foreign policy decisions are made exclusively unanimously, Orban's government gave its consent on December 9.

This happened as part of the next consideration of the issue — it was then that official Budapest removed the block and added its written explanation.