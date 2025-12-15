Orban accused Europe of intending to expand Russia's war against Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that the end of the war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine has never been so close - all thanks to the efforts of the United States.

Orban lashed out at Europe with accusations

According to Orbán, key events this week will take place in Brussels during the European Union summit, which Hungary is also preparing for. In particular, the Hungarian parliament's EU advisory commission is due to meet in the near future.

The stakes are simple: war or peace. We have never been so close to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

He added that Europe faces a "great opportunity," because the war that European countries have been unable to end for four years can be stopped by the United States.

At the same time, the Hungarian Prime Minister expressed his belief that Europe is moving in the opposite direction and intends not only to continue, but also to expand the war. Share

According to him, this concerns, in particular, the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, which, in Orban's opinion, is tantamount to declaring open war on Russia and will inevitably receive a response from it.

We have no reason to change Hungary's position. There is no front-line solution to war. If there is no front-line solution, we need to do what President Trump says: negotiate.

Orban once again stated that Budapest does not support the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, does not send money and weapons to Ukraine, and will not participate in any EU borrowing, which, in his words, "is aimed at continuing the war."