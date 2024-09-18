Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowych publicly complained that Donald Tusk's government changed its policy towards Ukraine amid its vulnerable position during the war.

What is wrong with Poland's new policy towards Ukraine

What Donald Tusk and his team are currently doing, the diplomat calls "hyena politics".

A year ago, when I described the foreign policy of "PiS" regarding Ukraine and the Volyn issue as "hyena policy", I did not expect that under the new government it would acquire the status of state policy. What used to be shameful has become an alleged manifestation of political realism. Jacek Chaputovych Former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that in the past such statements were most often made at the level of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

However, now Tusk himself and Deputy Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysh resort to such rhetoric more and more often.

For example, they recently publicly stated that without resolving the historical disputes with Poland, Ukraine may have problems on the way to EU membership.

Chaputovych reacted to Kuleba's recent statement

The Polish diplomat also decided to stand up for the former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

He does not deny the fact that the latter's statement provoked a large-scale wave of criticism in Poland and was unsuccessful.

Despite this, he recalled that the Ukrainian authorities are actually ready to give permission for exhumations, and that in general Kuleba as a minister was open to dialogue with Warsaw and tried to emphasize what unites both countries.

Ukraine expects that Poland will apply the principle of reciprocity and respect the graves of Ukrainians. Is there anything reprehensible in such expectations? Is it possible to justify the destruction of Ukrainian graves by the crimes of the UPA soldiers in Volyn?, — asked Chaputovych. Share

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that the key demand of Kyiv is not a secret — to fully restore the destroyed monument to Ukrainian soldiers on Mount Monastyr, including the list of names that were "forgotten" during the reconstruction.