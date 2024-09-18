Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowych publicly complained that Donald Tusk's government changed its policy towards Ukraine amid its vulnerable position during the war.
Points of attention
- The former head of the Polish Foreign Ministry harshly criticized the latest statements of Tusk and his team regarding Ukraine.
- Warsaw is trying to resolve historical disputes with Ukraine, taking advantage of its vulnerable position.
- Ukraine expects Poland to respect Ukrainian burials and resolve disputed issues at the diplomatic level.
What is wrong with Poland's new policy towards Ukraine
What Donald Tusk and his team are currently doing, the diplomat calls "hyena politics".
The diplomat drew attention to the fact that in the past such statements were most often made at the level of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
However, now Tusk himself and Deputy Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysh resort to such rhetoric more and more often.
For example, they recently publicly stated that without resolving the historical disputes with Poland, Ukraine may have problems on the way to EU membership.
Chaputovych reacted to Kuleba's recent statement
The Polish diplomat also decided to stand up for the former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.
He does not deny the fact that the latter's statement provoked a large-scale wave of criticism in Poland and was unsuccessful.
Despite this, he recalled that the Ukrainian authorities are actually ready to give permission for exhumations, and that in general Kuleba as a minister was open to dialogue with Warsaw and tried to emphasize what unites both countries.
The diplomat drew attention to the fact that the key demand of Kyiv is not a secret — to fully restore the destroyed monument to Ukrainian soldiers on Mount Monastyr, including the list of names that were "forgotten" during the reconstruction.
