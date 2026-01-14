"It's their problem." Trump responded to Greenland's decision
"It's their problem." Trump responded to Greenland's decision

Trump doesn't care about Greenland's decision
US President Donald Trump made a comment after a new statement by the Prime Minister of Greenland. As is known, the latter made it clear that the island does not want to become part of the US, so it plans to remain part of Denmark.

  • Nielsen highlights the importance of a peaceful dialogue based on cooperation, international law, and Greenland's right to its own territory.
  • The exchange between Trump and Greenland's leader underscores the complexities of international relations and sovereignty over territories.

The White House chief of staff made a statement on this matter at Andrews military base.

Journalists asked Donald Trump to respond to the words of Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

The US President began to claim that he did not know "who this is."

Well, that's their problem. That's their problem. I don't agree with him. I don't know who he is. I don't know anything about him, but it's going to be a big problem for him.

What is important to understand is that on January 13, Greenland's leader Nielsen made it clear that the island does not want to be part of the US, as it seeks to remain part of Denmark.

Despite this, he added that he is determined to develop peaceful cooperation with the United States and NATO.

"Our goal and desire is a peaceful dialogue focused on cooperation, international law, and our right to our own territory," Nielsen said.

