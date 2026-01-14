"It's their problem." Trump responded to Greenland's decision

US President Donald Trump made a comment after a new statement by the Prime Minister of Greenland. As is known, the latter made it clear that the island does not want to become part of the US, so it plans to remain part of Denmark.
Points of attention
- Nielsen highlights the importance of a peaceful dialogue based on cooperation, international law, and Greenland's right to its own territory.
- The exchange between Trump and Greenland's leader underscores the complexities of international relations and sovereignty over territories.
Trump doesn't care about Greenland's decision
The White House chief of staff made a statement on this matter at Andrews military base.
Journalists asked Donald Trump to respond to the words of Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.
The US President began to claim that he did not know "who this is."
What is important to understand is that on January 13, Greenland's leader Nielsen made it clear that the island does not want to be part of the US, as it seeks to remain part of Denmark.
Despite this, he added that he is determined to develop peaceful cooperation with the United States and NATO.
