According to the head of the Japanese Ministry of Defense, Shinjiro Koizumi, loud accusations from official Beijing about the alleged revival of Japanese militarism are hypocritical. The Japanese authorities also recalled that China itself has a colossal nuclear arsenal at its disposal and also pursues an aggressive policy.
Points of attention
- Despite efforts to maintain cordial relations, Japan is pushed to respond as Chinese authorities intensify pressure by revisiting historical tensions from World War II and alleging 'new militarization.'
- The Japanese Ministry of Defense asserts that China is propagating misinformation to tarnish Japan's reputation and divide global opinion on the matter.
Japan is trying to fight back against China
Shinjiro Koizumi draws attention to the fact that a country with a nuclear arsenal has lashed out at a state that does not have such weapons.
What is important to understand is that his words came after Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth positively assessed the process of improving relations between the US and the PRC.
For quite a long time, official Tokyo did everything possible to avoid open confrontation in its statements regarding China.
However, recently, the Chinese authorities have significantly increased pressure on Japan, trying to rally other countries around historical images from World War II and accusing the country of “new militarization.”
The Japanese Ministry of Defense claims that the PRC is simply brazenly spreading disinformation.
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