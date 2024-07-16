If the Republican Donald Trump returns to the White House, his vice president will be James D. Vance, who is known for his scandalous statements about Ukraine and the war started by Russia.
- James D. Vance actively blocked the provision of American aid to Ukraine, which caused an aggravation of the situation at the front and the loss of territories for Ukraine.
- JD Vance considers the exit of Ukraine to the borders of 1991 impossible and openly expresses his indifference to the fate of Ukraine.
- His position is that the US should focus on the problems of East Asia, not Ukraine.
The odious politician is highly similar to Donald Trump — not only in behaviour but also in public rhetoric.
He is often referred to as one of the loudest voices in Congress.
Henchman Trump has repeatedly cynically complained that US support for the Armed Forces is unreasonably expensive.
Moreover, he continues to assure that he considers the exit of Ukraine to the borders of 1991 "fantastic" - that is, something impossible.
James D. Vance is trying to shift the focus of attention from Ukraine to Asia
Trump's henchman has also repeatedly insisted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces stop offensive actions, and the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on the terms of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Dee Vance still cynically lies that Ukraine will never be able to defeat the Russian army on the battlefield.
The senator also called for Washington to focus on the problems of East Asia, not Ukraine.
He wants to convince the Americans that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is none of their business.
