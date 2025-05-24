KABs and armored vehicles. The Russian army intensified assaults on the Novopavlovsk direction of the front

In the Novopavlovsk direction, Russian troops carried out massive assaults using armored vehicles.
Russia has intensified assaults on the Novopravlivsk direction
This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn.
On May 24, in the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy resorted to massive assaults using armored vehicles, Voloshyn noted.
In addition, according to him, the Russians are carrying out bombing strikes and have increased the number of artillery attacks on positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and settlements adjacent to the line of combat contact.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Russian troops are carrying out massive air strikes on several settlements, in particular Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five Russian attacks in the Stepovoye and Novodanylivka areas.
As Voloshyn informed, in the Dnieper direction, Russian troops are conducting regrouping, logistical, evacuation, and reconnaissance activities to continue attempts to capture the island zone of the Dnieper.
Over the past day, the Russians have twice unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of Antonivske Mosty.
