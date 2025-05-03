The Novopavlovsk direction became the hottest on the front

Since the beginning of the day, 180 combat clashes have occurred, the enemy has launched two missile and 55 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 98 guided bombs, 1,132 strikes by kamikaze drones, and carried out over 4,500 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements.
Points of attention
- Novopavlovsk direction is currently the focal point of intense battles and enemy attacks, with significant combat clashes and airstrikes reported.
- Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled assaults in various directions, showcasing resilience and strategic defense capabilities.
- Operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the ongoing conflict and the efforts to defend against the invading army.
Current situation on the front on May 3
Operational information as of 22:00 03.05.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the Vovchansk area, and another clash is ongoing.
The enemy attacked our fortifications five times in the Kupyansk direction in the area of the settlement of Zagryzove and in the directions of Novoosynovo and Glushkivka.
In the Lymansky direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 12 times today near the settlements of Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka.
Our troops repelled six enemy attacks in the area of Chasovy Yar and towards Maiske, Predtechyny, and Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk direction.
In the Toretsk direction, the invaders have stormed the positions of our defenders four times today in the Toretsk area and near Krymske and Diliivka. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 68 assault and offensive actions during the day. Fighting continues in 15 locations. Enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Shevchenko Pershe with guided bombs.
According to preliminary estimates, our soldiers eliminated 36 and wounded 39 occupiers in this direction; destroyed a car, two motorcycles, and two enemy UAVs.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders have launched 56 attacks on Ukrainian army positions. Nine clashes are currently ongoing. Zelene Pole, Novopil, Komyshuvakha, Temyrivka, Novodarivka were hit by airstrikes. The enemy is suffering significant losses.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy used unguided aircraft missiles on Malynivka and Hulyaipil.
In the Orikhiv direction, two clashes occurred in the Novodanylivka and Kamyanske districts. Novoandreyevka was hit by an airstrike.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy once tried to approach the positions of our defenders, but was repulsed.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk direction today repelled 23 attacks by the invading army. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropping seven anti-aircraft missiles, and also carried out 233 shellings, 10 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-