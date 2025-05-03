The Novopavlovsk direction became the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 22:00 03.05.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the Vovchansk area, and another clash is ongoing.

The enemy attacked our fortifications five times in the Kupyansk direction in the area of the settlement of Zagryzove and in the directions of Novoosynovo and Glushkivka.

In the Lymansky direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 12 times today near the settlements of Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka.

Our troops repelled six enemy attacks in the area of Chasovy Yar and towards Maiske, Predtechyny, and Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk direction.