Kallas called on the EU to provide Ukraine with more powerful military support

The head of the EU foreign policy service, Kaia Kallas, emphasized that the EU is currently the largest donor to Ukraine, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine need more military assistance in order to stop the Russian advance westward.
Kallas called on the EU to support Ukraine more
At a press conference in Brussels, Kallas, together with the foreign ministers, discussed, among other things, the security of Ukraine, for which Europe, according to her, is the largest international donor.
She supported today's decision by European ministers to extend sanctions against Russia, saying it would help deprive Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of the revenues he uses to wage war.
More military aid for Ukraine and the imposition of strong sanctions against Russia are two sides of the same coin. Providing more military support for Ukraine is very important for our own security as well.
The EU has decided to extend sanctions against Russia
On January 27, EU foreign ministers, meeting in Brussels in the format of the EU Council, decided to extend sanctions against Russia.
This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas.
The European Union renews existing sanctions against Russia every 6 months — this requires the votes of all 27 states of the bloc.
