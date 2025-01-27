Kallas called on the EU to provide Ukraine with more powerful military support
Kallas called on the EU to provide Ukraine with more powerful military support

Kallas
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

The head of the EU foreign policy service, Kaia Kallas, emphasized that the EU is currently the largest donor to Ukraine, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine need more military assistance in order to stop the Russian advance westward.

Points of attention

  • The EU must provide more military assistance to Ukraine to bolster its defense capabilities and halt the Russian advance westward.
  • Extending sanctions against Russia is crucial in cutting off Moscow's revenue streams to fund the war in Ukraine.
  • Supporting Ukraine with greater military aid not only benefits Ukraine's security but also enhances security for the wider international community.
  • Kaia Kallas's plea for increased ammunition, air defense, and soldier training highlights the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities.
  • By aligning with Ukraine and imposing strong sanctions on Russia, the EU is taking a unified approach to address the ongoing conflict and safeguard its own security interests.

Kallas called on the EU to support Ukraine more

At a press conference in Brussels, Kallas, together with the foreign ministers, discussed, among other things, the security of Ukraine, for which Europe, according to her, is the largest international donor.

We have provided a total of more than 134 billion euros, but it is clear that Ukraine needs more. The front line is moving west, but it must move east. Ukraine needs more ammunition, more air defense, more training for soldiers. This is what Foreign Minister (of Ukraine — ed.) Sybiga confirmed today during a video conference.

Kaia Callas

Kaia Callas

Head of the EU External Action Service

She supported today's decision by European ministers to extend sanctions against Russia, saying it would help deprive Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of the revenues he uses to wage war.

More military aid for Ukraine and the imposition of strong sanctions against Russia are two sides of the same coin. Providing more military support for Ukraine is very important for our own security as well.

The EU has decided to extend sanctions against Russia

On January 27, EU foreign ministers, meeting in Brussels in the format of the EU Council, decided to extend sanctions against Russia.

This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas.

Europe is delivering: EU foreign ministers have just agreed to extend sanctions against Russia again. This will continue to deprive Moscow of the revenue to finance its war. Russia must pay for the damage it is causing.

The European Union renews existing sanctions against Russia every 6 months — this requires the votes of all 27 states of the bloc.

Sibiga

