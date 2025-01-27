The EU supported the extension of sanctions against Russia
Category
World
Publication date

The EU supported the extension of sanctions against Russia

The EU supported the extension of sanctions against Russia
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The foreign ministers of the European Union countries have decided to extend sanctions against Russia.

Points of attention

  • EU foreign ministers supported the decision to extend sanctions against Russia, which will plunge Moscow into financial constraints.
  • Trump is interested in increasing pressure on Russia and China, which could affect international relations and the positions of the countries.
  • The return of a resolute Donald Trump to high positions in the United States is frightening world political leaders, including Putin and Xi, provoking new dynamics in the geopolitical sphere.
  • Economic pressure on Moscow due to sanctions from European and American partners will complicate the situation in the region and the world.
  • Supporting sanctions against Russia and China is an important step in maintaining international security and deterring aggressive political actions by countries.

EU ministers support extension of sanctions against Russia

Europe is acting: EU foreign ministers have just agreed to extend sanctions against Russia again, wrote EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas.

She also stressed that restrictive measures will continue to deprive Moscow of the financial resources to wage war, emphasizing that the aggressor must bear responsibility for the destruction caused.

Trump is interested in increasing pressure on Russia

Journalist and political commentator Ben Marlowe points out that a few hours after Trump's inauguration, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation.

During it, they agreed to take cooperation between Russia and China to a "new level."

Interestingly, the Kremlin is trying to present this strange “coincidence” as a coincidence.

According to Ben Marlowe, the return of a resolute Donald Trump, who aims to resurrect American power in the world, actually scares Putin and Xi.

It's no secret that the new US president has already threatened Beijing with tariffs, calling it a "violator," and told the Kremlin that "big problems" await it if the war against Ukraine is not stopped.

Imposing sanctions against China is one thing, but economic pressure on Moscow, which continues its war near European borders, will be vivid evidence of the renewed power of the United States, Marlowe emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
This is the way forward. Rutte supports Trump's intention for tough sanctions against Russia
Rutte
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Playing on Putin's team — Tusk on Orban's decision on sanctions against Russia
Donald Tusk
Tusk
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary agreed to extend sanctions against Russia — but on one condition
Hungary agreed to extend sanctions against Russia — but on one condition

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?