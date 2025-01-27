The EU supported the extension of sanctions against Russia

The foreign ministers of the European Union countries have decided to extend sanctions against Russia.
EU ministers support extension of sanctions against Russia
Europe delivers: EU Foreign Ministers just agreed to extend again the sanctions on Russia.— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) January 27, 2025
This will continue to deprive Moscow of revenues to finance its war.
Russia needs to pay for the damage they are causing.
She also stressed that restrictive measures will continue to deprive Moscow of the financial resources to wage war, emphasizing that the aggressor must bear responsibility for the destruction caused.
Trump is interested in increasing pressure on Russia
Journalist and political commentator Ben Marlowe points out that a few hours after Trump's inauguration, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation.
During it, they agreed to take cooperation between Russia and China to a "new level."
Interestingly, the Kremlin is trying to present this strange “coincidence” as a coincidence.
According to Ben Marlowe, the return of a resolute Donald Trump, who aims to resurrect American power in the world, actually scares Putin and Xi.
It's no secret that the new US president has already threatened Beijing with tariffs, calling it a "violator," and told the Kremlin that "big problems" await it if the war against Ukraine is not stopped.
