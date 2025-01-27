The EU supported the extension of sanctions against Russia

The foreign ministers of the European Union countries have decided to extend sanctions against Russia.

EU ministers support extension of sanctions against Russia

Europe is acting: EU foreign ministers have just agreed to extend sanctions against Russia again, wrote EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas. Share

Europe delivers: EU Foreign Ministers just agreed to extend again the sanctions on Russia.



This will continue to deprive Moscow of revenues to finance its war.



Russia needs to pay for the damage they are causing. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) January 27, 2025

She also stressed that restrictive measures will continue to deprive Moscow of the financial resources to wage war, emphasizing that the aggressor must bear responsibility for the destruction caused.

Trump is interested in increasing pressure on Russia

Journalist and political commentator Ben Marlowe points out that a few hours after Trump's inauguration, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation.

During it, they agreed to take cooperation between Russia and China to a "new level."

Interestingly, the Kremlin is trying to present this strange “coincidence” as a coincidence.

According to Ben Marlowe, the return of a resolute Donald Trump, who aims to resurrect American power in the world, actually scares Putin and Xi.

It's no secret that the new US president has already threatened Beijing with tariffs, calling it a "violator," and told the Kremlin that "big problems" await it if the war against Ukraine is not stopped.