Kallas urgently convenes EU foreign ministers — reason known
Kallas urgently convenes EU foreign ministers — reason known

The EU is determined to defend Ukraine's interests
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

The head of European democracy, Kai Kallas, is urgently calling a meeting of EU foreign ministers. The main goal is to agree on the next steps ahead of talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • International law supports Ukraine's ownership of all temporarily occupied territories, highlighting the need for a just and sustainable peace agreement that does not enable Russian aggression.
  • Trump's intention to discuss territorial exchange between Ukraine and Russia prompts strong reactions from European leaders, with Zelenskyy reaffirming Ukraine's stance on territorial sovereignty.

The EU is determined to defend Ukraine's interests

According to Kaia Kallas, Donald Trump and his team really have the power to engage Putin in serious negotiations.

However, any agreement between the US and Russia must include Ukraine and the EU, as this is a matter of security for Ukraine and all of Europe.

Kaia Callas

Kaia Callas

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

According to her, the European Union will not stop working to achieve a sustainable and just peace.

Against this background, Kallas also reminded: international law clearly determines that all temporarily occupied territories belong to Ukraine.

The agreement should not become a springboard for further Russian aggression against Ukraine, the transatlantic alliance, and Europe, she added.

As previously mentioned, Trump's meeting with Putin is scheduled for Alaska on August 15.

The American leader has made it clear that he wants to achieve a "territorial exchange" from Ukraine and Russia.

In response, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine."

