Kamala Harris officially announced her candidacy for the presidency of the United States

Vice President of the USA Kamala Harris has officially announced that she will participate in the presidential elections in the USA. She announced this on her page on the X social network on July 25 and published the first pre-election video.
Kamala Harris is running for president of the United States
The pre-election video of the vice president of the USA focuses on the call for "freedom". It also clearly criticizes the legal problems of the former president of the country, Donald Trump. She used his photo in the video.
I’m Kamala Harris, and I’m running for President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/6qAM32btjj— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 25, 2024
But we We choose something else; we choose freedom, — assured in the video.
US presidential election: what is known
An earlier Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Kamala Harris ahead of Trump in the presidential race. Harris led Trump 44% to 42% in the national poll, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.
Kamala Harris also spoke about her plans for a possible presidency.
Harris is determined to support Ukraine
Recently, American journalists made it clear that they consider foreign policy to be the "weak side" of the US vice president.
However, no one denies the fact that she always "stood firmly on the side of President Biden, defending Ukraine."
This means that Kamala Harris will continue the political line of the current US president if she can win the election.
As you know, during the peace summit in Switzerland, the politician emphasized that she is aware of the catastrophic nature of everything that the Russian Federation is doing on the international stage.
