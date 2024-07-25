Vice President of the USA Kamala Harris has officially announced that she will participate in the presidential elections in the USA. She announced this on her page on the X social network on July 25 and published the first pre-election video.

Kamala Harris is running for president of the United States

My name is Kamala Harris and I am running for President of the United States. Kamala Harris Vice President of the United States

The pre-election video of the vice president of the USA focuses on the call for "freedom". It also clearly criticizes the legal problems of the former president of the country, Donald Trump. She used his photo in the video.

I’m Kamala Harris, and I’m running for President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/6qAM32btjj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 25, 2024

During these elections, everyone is faced with the question: in which country do we want to live? There are some people who believe that we should be a country of chaos. Fear Hate," the video says while depicting Trump and his possible vice president, JD Vance. Share

But we We choose something else; we choose freedom, — assured in the video.

US presidential election: what is known

An earlier Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Kamala Harris ahead of Trump in the presidential race. Harris led Trump 44% to 42% in the national poll, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Kamala Harris also spoke about her plans for a possible presidency.

I took on criminals of all kinds: predators who abused women, con artists who ripped off consumers, con artists who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me out when I say: I know the type of Donald Trump. And in this campaign, I promise you, I'll proudly put my record against him any day of the week," she said, recalling her role as a former California attorney general and trial prosecutor. Share

Harris is determined to support Ukraine

Recently, American journalists made it clear that they consider foreign policy to be the "weak side" of the US vice president.

However, no one denies the fact that she always "stood firmly on the side of President Biden, defending Ukraine."

This means that Kamala Harris will continue the political line of the current US president if she can win the election.

As you know, during the peace summit in Switzerland, the politician emphasized that she is aware of the catastrophic nature of everything that the Russian Federation is doing on the international stage.