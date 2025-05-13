As part of the deployment of European peacekeepers to Ukraine, discussions are underway to deploy Polish soldiers west of the Dnieper River, US President's special representative Keith Kellogg said.
Points of attention
- Keith Kellogg, as the Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine, emphasized the need for a 'resilience force' to maintain peace and stability in the region.
- To monitor the ceasefire, peacekeeping forces from a third country may be deployed east of the Dnieper River, demonstrating the commitment to ensuring peace in Ukraine.
Poland will join the European peacekeeping mission
According to Kellogg, Donald Trump's team is primarily interested in a "comprehensive ceasefire."
Only after achieving this goal will other important issues be discussed — from the status of individual territories, the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the return of Ukrainian children, and the prospects for Ukraine's membership in NATO.
Against this background, he also clarified that "peacekeeping forces" with the participation of a certain third country could be deployed east of the Dnieper.
They intend to do this in order to be able to actually monitor the ceasefire.
More on the topic
