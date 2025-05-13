Kellogg indicated a potential region for the deployment of Polish troops in Ukraine

As part of the deployment of European peacekeepers to Ukraine, discussions are underway to deploy Polish soldiers west of the Dnieper River, US President's special representative Keith Kellogg said.

Poland will join the European peacekeeping mission

According to Kellogg, Donald Trump's team is primarily interested in a "comprehensive ceasefire."

Only after achieving this goal will other important issues be discussed — from the status of individual territories, the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the return of Ukrainian children, and the prospects for Ukraine's membership in NATO.

We are also talking about the "resilience force"... We are talking about the British, the French, as well as the Germans, and now the Poles, who will deploy forces west of the Dnieper River, which means they are out of reach (of Russia. — ed.). Keith Kellogg Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine

Against this background, he also clarified that "peacekeeping forces" with the participation of a certain third country could be deployed east of the Dnieper.