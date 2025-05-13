Zelenskyy revealed the main topic of negotiations with Putin

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does arrive for talks in Istanbul on May 15, they will discuss a ceasefire as the first step towards ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy is ready to talk with Putin

As the head of state noted, he and his team will really do everything possible to make this meeting happen.

If Putin is really ready to meet not only in the media, but in real life. And then at the level of leaders we will do everything to agree on a ceasefire. Because it is with him that I must agree on a ceasefire. Because only he decides this. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader believes that if the Russian dictator demonstrates his willingness to agree to an unconditional ceasefire during the negotiations, this will open the way to more detailed negotiations on the final end of the war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that US President Donald Trump will join his talks with Putin.