Zelenskyy revealed the main topic of negotiations with Putin

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does arrive for talks in Istanbul on May 15, they will discuss a ceasefire as the first step towards ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The willingness of the Russian dictator to agree to a ceasefire during the discussions is seen as a crucial step towards achieving a permanent resolution to the conflict.
- Zelenskyy's proactive approach towards facilitating the meeting signifies Ukraine's commitment to exploring diplomatic solutions to the ongoing crisis.
Zelenskyy is ready to talk with Putin
As the head of state noted, he and his team will really do everything possible to make this meeting happen.
The Ukrainian leader believes that if the Russian dictator demonstrates his willingness to agree to an unconditional ceasefire during the negotiations, this will open the way to more detailed negotiations on the final end of the war.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that US President Donald Trump will join his talks with Putin.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-