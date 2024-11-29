According to the information of the head of the Kherson MBA, Roman Mrochka, Kherson has been without electricity for the second day as a result of a massive missile and drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on November 28. Due to the breakdown of contact lines, there is also no light in Mykolaiv and most of the territory of the region.
What is known about the reasons for the lack of light in Kherson
Mrochko noted that water supply schedules have begun to operate in Kherson.
According to him, on November 29, the power company failed to restore electricity supply in the city. It was also not possible to revive the critical infrastructure.
Earlier, Mrochko warned that Kherson may be without electricity for several days.
He assumed that in the morning, energy workers will be able to connect critical infrastructure facilities to supply water, gas and heat supply.
What is known about the reason for the lack of light in Mykolaiv
As noted by the representatives of Mykolaivblenergo and the head of the Mykolaiv OVA Vitaly Kim, most of the region, including Mykolaiv, remains without electricity due to a power outage.
According to energy experts, as of 8:00 a.m., about 70% of the Mykolaiv region, including the city of Mykolaiv, is without power.
At the same time, hourly blackout schedules continue to operate in areas where power has been restored.
According to Kim, the reason for the blackout was a power outage. Energy workers have already found the accident site.
According to DTEK, the consequences of damage to energy facilities as a result of a massive missile attack by the criminal army turned out to be more serious, since the enemy used Caliber rockets with cluster ammunition during the attacks.
During the shelling, the enemy used more than 90 missiles of various types, among which there were "Caliber" with cluster ammunition.
Power engineers are currently working on setting up back-up power supply schemes in those areas where possible.
However, the situation remains complex and unpredictable. This can cause frequent changes in outage schedules throughout the day. Ukrainians are urged to follow updates in official sources of information.
