Kherson was completely left without electricity — what is known

On the morning of October 16, the city of Kherson was completely left without electricity,

The light went out in Kherson

According to Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration, electricity has disappeared in Kherson. Previously, the entire city was cut off.

According to him, the reasons for this are being investigated. It is also reported that trolleybuses do not operate in the city.

We will remind, on October 15, all trolleybuses stopped in Kherson. The reason was shelling from the Russian occupiers. As a result of the attack, the contact network was damaged — the lines were broken in several places. A few hours later, the movement of electric transport was resumed in Kherson.

What is the situation in Kherson

Russian troops regularly shell Kherson from the occupied part of the left bank of the region.

So, on the evening of October 14, Russian troops struck a residential area of Kherson. As a result of enemy shelling, two civilians were killed, another woman was injured.

It is noted that the occupiers struck the city around 18:50. The enemy was targeting one of the residential areas of Kherson.

Two women died as a result of a direct hit of a projectile into a residential building.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, two elderly women were in the house at the time of the shelling.