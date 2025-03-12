Kim Jong-un has hidden a nuclear bunker under a golf course

Satellite images have revealed that Kim Jong-un has disguised a new missile launch complex as a golf course, which could make it harder to detect and monitor from the air.

Kim Jong-un hid a nuclear bunker

According to the publication, Kim Jong-un has hidden his underground bunkers for launchers and missiles in a rather original way. They are probably hidden under a golf course, which is located on the site of the demolished Winter Palace.

In particular, satellite images show the location of the palace south of Pyongyang.

Satellite images

At first glance, the complex looks like a private golf course, but upon closer inspection, evidence emerges that the site is being used to hide secret North Korean launchers and missiles.