Kim Jong-un threatens the world with a new destroyer — what is known
Category
World
Publication date

Kim Jong-un threatens the world with a new destroyer — what is known

Kim Jong-un
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un inspected a new military destroyer on Sunday and announced his intention to strengthen the DPRK's naval presence.

Points of attention

  • Kim Jong-un is bolstering North Korea's naval presence with a new military destroyer, raising concerns about global security.
  • Analysts are uncertain about the launch timing of the new destroyer and other warships, adding to the tensions surrounding North Korea's military capabilities.
  • The installation of engines on the Choi Hyun indicates that the new destroyer could begin sea trials soon, potentially escalating regional tensions.

Dictator Kim Jong-un shows off new destroyer

Kim said his DPRK naval forces must be ready to "thoroughly deter or counter and punish the enemy's provocations."

Meanwhile, a number of North Korean propaganda outlets are currently pushing the narrative that the exhibition Kim visited marks the "significant development" of North Korea's modernized military.

However, according to analysts, it is still unclear when North Korea will launch a new destroyer and other warships.

At the same time, according to the South Korean company SI Analytics, satellite images confirmed the installation of engines on the Choi Hyun.

Thus, the ship can conduct sea trials as early as this month.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Budanov revealed the scale of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea against Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Budanov
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
North Korea unexpectedly withdrew its generals from Russia — what's happening?
North Korea is losing its influence in the Russian-Ukrainian war
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kim Jong-un boasted about the creation of a powerful "secret weapon" by the DPRK
Kim Jong-un

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?