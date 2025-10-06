Kim Jong-un threatens the world with a new destroyer — what is known

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un inspected a new military destroyer on Sunday and announced his intention to strengthen the DPRK's naval presence.

Dictator Kim Jong-un shows off new destroyer

Kim said his DPRK naval forces must be ready to "thoroughly deter or counter and punish the enemy's provocations."

Meanwhile, a number of North Korean propaganda outlets are currently pushing the narrative that the exhibition Kim visited marks the "significant development" of North Korea's modernized military.

However, according to analysts, it is still unclear when North Korea will launch a new destroyer and other warships.

At the same time, according to the South Korean company SI Analytics, satellite images confirmed the installation of engines on the Choi Hyun. Share

Thus, the ship can conduct sea trials as early as this month.