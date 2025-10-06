Kim Jong-un threatens the world with a new destroyer — what is known

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un inspected a new military destroyer on Sunday and announced his intention to strengthen the DPRK's naval presence.
Points of attention
- Kim Jong-un is bolstering North Korea's naval presence with a new military destroyer, raising concerns about global security.
- Analysts are uncertain about the launch timing of the new destroyer and other warships, adding to the tensions surrounding North Korea's military capabilities.
- The installation of engines on the Choi Hyun indicates that the new destroyer could begin sea trials soon, potentially escalating regional tensions.
Dictator Kim Jong-un shows off new destroyer
Kim said his DPRK naval forces must be ready to "thoroughly deter or counter and punish the enemy's provocations."
Meanwhile, a number of North Korean propaganda outlets are currently pushing the narrative that the exhibition Kim visited marks the "significant development" of North Korea's modernized military.
However, according to analysts, it is still unclear when North Korea will launch a new destroyer and other warships.
Thus, the ship can conduct sea trials as early as this month.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-