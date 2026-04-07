Klitschko ordered to review the cost of public transport in Kyiv
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Ukraine
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Klitschko ordered to review the cost of public transport in Kyiv

Vitaliy Klitschko
What is known about Klitschko's assignment?
Читати українською

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko instructed relevant departments to review the capital's public transport fares, which remain the lowest in Ukraine for the past 8 years.

Points of attention

  • The review of public transport costs is based on economic justification provided by the Departments of Economy and Transport, following an appeal from the Kyiv City State Administration and trade unions.
  • Despite the necessity for fare adjustments, the implementation of measures for the city's energy sustainability further underscores the need for budget reallocation to meet evolving financial demands.

What is known about Klitschko's assignment?

According to the mayor, he received an appeal from the relevant departments of the Kyiv City State Administration and trade unions of the city's transport enterprises.

After that, Vitaliy Klitschko ordered the Departments of Economy and Transport to present him with calculations based on economic justification for revising fares for public transport in Kyiv.

Against this background, the mayor decided to remind that the cost of transportation in the city remains the lowest in Ukraine. Moreover, it was indicated that it has not been reviewed since 2018.

As Klitschko noted, the rise in prices for fuel, electricity, consumables, and logistics means that the cost of travel must increase.

Also, implementing measures for the city's energy sustainability, the Kyiv City Council will be forced to redistribute some items of the capital's budget. And our transport is subsidized (12 billion UAH this year, for example). Also, for many years the state has not compensated the city for free travel for preferential passengers, as it should. This money (hundreds of millions of hryvnias every year) also comes from the Kyiv budget.

Vitaliy Klitschko

Vitaliy Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv

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