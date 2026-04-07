Klitschko ordered to review the cost of public transport in Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko instructed relevant departments to review the capital's public transport fares, which remain the lowest in Ukraine for the past 8 years.

What is known about Klitschko's assignment?

According to the mayor, he received an appeal from the relevant departments of the Kyiv City State Administration and trade unions of the city's transport enterprises.

After that, Vitaliy Klitschko ordered the Departments of Economy and Transport to present him with calculations based on economic justification for revising fares for public transport in Kyiv.

Against this background, the mayor decided to remind that the cost of transportation in the city remains the lowest in Ukraine. Moreover, it was indicated that it has not been reviewed since 2018.

As Klitschko noted, the rise in prices for fuel, electricity, consumables, and logistics means that the cost of travel must increase.