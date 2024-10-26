Knockdown. What is known about Biden's secret request to Netanyahu
Knockdown. What is known about Biden's secret request to Netanyahu

Biden is trying to stop Iran
Source:  CNN

American leader Joe Biden, during a recent telephone conversation with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, called for the preparation of such a devastating blow to Iran that would deter it from new attacks.

  • The White House denies direct involvement in Israel's operation against Iran but supports Israel's actions for self-defense.
  • Official statements emphasize the need for deterrence and self-defense, while unofficial reports suggest prior warning from Israel to the US about the strikes.
  • The situation underscores the complex dynamics between the US, Israel, and Iran in the context of regional security and geopolitical tensions.

Biden is trying to stop Iran

According to journalists, the White House expects that Israel will retaliate against Iran by November 5.

During recent talks with Netanyahu, the American leader discussed the overall situation and "urged the prime minister to develop a response that would deter further attacks on Israel while reducing the risk of further escalation."

And this is our goal. That is also Israel's goal, as they said tonight, if Iran chooses to respond, we are fully prepared to defend ourselves again against any attack, another anonymous source said.

The IDF press service officially announced the strikes on Iran in response to "months of continuous attacks by the Iranian regime." Military facilities became the key targets of Israeli strikes.

How the USA comments on this information at the official level

Joe Biden's team continues to claim that the American side did not participate in Israel's operation against Iran.

The statement on this occasion was made by the speaker of the National Security Council of the White House, Sean Savett.

"We understand that Israel is carrying out targeted strikes on military facilities in Iran in self-defense and in response to Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel on October 1," the spokesman emphasized.

In addition, he urged journalists to contact the Israeli government for additional information.

Unofficially, an unnamed American official said that Israel had warned the US in advance about the strikes.

