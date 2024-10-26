Knockdown. What is known about Biden's secret request to Netanyahu

American leader Joe Biden, during a recent telephone conversation with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, called for the preparation of such a devastating blow to Iran that would deter it from new attacks.
Points of attention
- The White House denies direct involvement in Israel's operation against Iran but supports Israel's actions for self-defense.
- Official statements emphasize the need for deterrence and self-defense, while unofficial reports suggest prior warning from Israel to the US about the strikes.
- The situation underscores the complex dynamics between the US, Israel, and Iran in the context of regional security and geopolitical tensions.
Biden is trying to stop Iran
According to journalists, the White House expects that Israel will retaliate against Iran by November 5.
And this is our goal. That is also Israel's goal, as they said tonight, if Iran chooses to respond, we are fully prepared to defend ourselves again against any attack, another anonymous source said.
The IDF press service officially announced the strikes on Iran in response to "months of continuous attacks by the Iranian regime." Military facilities became the key targets of Israeli strikes.
How the USA comments on this information at the official level
Joe Biden's team continues to claim that the American side did not participate in Israel's operation against Iran.
The statement on this occasion was made by the speaker of the National Security Council of the White House, Sean Savett.
In addition, he urged journalists to contact the Israeli government for additional information.
Unofficially, an unnamed American official said that Israel had warned the US in advance about the strikes.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-