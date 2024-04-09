Kremlin admits its failure amid critical situation with flood in Orenburg

The situation in Russia's Orenburg continues to deteriorate rapidly due to large-scale flooding. Dictator Vladimir Putin's team admitted that they could do nothing about it.

Flooding of Orenburg. What they say in the Kremlin

On April 10, the Maxar company published on the network satellite images of the consequences of flooding in the Orenburg region of the Russian Federation.

Photo: MAXAR

It is visible that several settlements of the Orenburg region of the Russian Federation, in particular the regional centre, which was flooded due to seasonal floods and the breach of the dam in the city of Orsk.

According to local authorities, flooding continues along many rivers and tributaries of the Ural River.

The pictures were taken between April 3 and 9, 2024.

Photo: MAXAR

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has already commented on this matter.

According to the latter, forecasts for floods are disappointing, and the water level will continue to rise.

Dictator Putin's spokesman de facto admitted that the Russian authorities cannot do anything about it and at least somehow help the local population.

Water is coming to new regions, and the situation is rapidly deteriorating.

Despite this, as Peskov stated, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Putin, will not visit the affected regions to support the civilian population.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the dictator regularly "receives information and coordinates the work of all branches of government."

By the way, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation has already arrived in Orenburg. Still, residents complain that this visit does not mean anything to them.

What is known about large-scale flooding in Russia

It all started on April 5 in Orsk, where about 189,000 people lived before the flooding. It was there that the dam broke a few days ago.

Residents of the most affected areas were evacuated.

Then, there was another breakthrough. The water also reached the regional centre of Orenburg, where several districts were also flooded.