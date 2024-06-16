One of the main Kremlin propagandists, Volodymyr Solovyov, defiantly suggested that the occupation army of the Russian Federation blow up the dam of the Kyiv HPP and flood the capital of Ukraine.

Kremlin propagandists propose to blow up the dam of the Kyiv HPP

The relevant video was released by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Russian-occupied Mariupol.

He noted that currently Russian criminals no longer hide behind their own statements, but cynically promote the ideas of genocide of the Ukrainian people.

I'm sorry, I really don't understand why the Kyiv dam is still standing. I believe that we should move to the position of the most severe punishment. Listen, they will "iron" Belgorod for us, and we are trying to "preserve" Kyiv, - Solovyov defiantly declares. Share

At the same time, the Kremlin propagandist absurdly declared about some "nobility" of Russians.

How Russian propagandists justify the possibility of an attack on the dam of the Kyiv HPP

As a pretext for such actions, Solovyov pointed to the intentions of the Ukrainian military to destroy the Crimean bridge.

Andryushchenko emphasized that this statement was made against the background of the Peace Summit, which is currently taking place in Switzerland, and Putin's words about his desire to achieve peace.