One of the main Kremlin propagandists, Volodymyr Solovyov, defiantly suggested that the occupation army of the Russian Federation blow up the dam of the Kyiv HPP and flood the capital of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Kremlin propagandists cynically suggest blowing up the dam of the Kyiv HPP as a means of flooding the capital of Ukraine.
- The proposed threat is seen as an act of direct genocide against Ukrainians and reflects the depths of propaganda machinations.
- The justification for this extreme action lies in disputes with the Ukrainian military and events at the ongoing Peace Summit.
- The world community is called upon to denounce such proposals and view them as crimes against humanity, warranting caution and condemnation.
- The promotion of destructive ideas like this highlights the alarming depths to which propaganda can sink, calling for heightened awareness and vigilance.
Kremlin propagandists propose to blow up the dam of the Kyiv HPP
The relevant video was released by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Russian-occupied Mariupol.
He noted that currently Russian criminals no longer hide behind their own statements, but cynically promote the ideas of genocide of the Ukrainian people.
At the same time, the Kremlin propagandist absurdly declared about some "nobility" of Russians.
How Russian propagandists justify the possibility of an attack on the dam of the Kyiv HPP
As a pretext for such actions, Solovyov pointed to the intentions of the Ukrainian military to destroy the Crimean bridge.
Andryushchenko emphasized that this statement was made against the background of the Peace Summit, which is currently taking place in Switzerland, and Putin's words about his desire to achieve peace.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-