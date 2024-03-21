Kremlin spreads fake news about allegedly Ukraine's training of young partisans for war against Russia

The Russian Federation is spreading fake information that Kyiv has started training young men to fight with Russian troops during their offensive in the Sumy direction.

CCD debunked a new fake propaganda of the Russian Federation

Russian propagandists noted that "young people will have to form partisan movements and start sabotage."

What's more, the propagandists write that "Kyiv has already started using such a unit in one of the directions, as a result of which a sixteen-year-old Ukrainian medic of the 1st rifle battalion of the 67th Separated Mechnised Brigade of Volunteer Ukrainian Corps (VUC) with the call sign "Troy" died.

Information about the training of "young partisans" to fight the occupiers is another sick fantasy of Russian propagandists, which does not correspond to reality, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) message says. Share

The information that the combat medic who died was 16 is also a cynical fiction since Anastasia Maryanchuk, with the call sign "Troy", died from enemy fire at the age of 22.

The CCD has already explained why the Russian offensive on Sumy is an informational attack by the enemy.

Russian PsyOp "Maidan-3" against Ukraine is approaching its culmination

The Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine officially warns that the "Maidan-3" PsyOp, which the Russian Federation is conducting against our country, will reach its climax in March-May 2024.

Dictator Vladimir Putin's team intends to:

to question the legitimacy of government decisions made in Ukraine after May 20,

spread panic moods and despair,

to artificially oppose civilians and the military,

put us at odds with our allies,

spread all kinds of "conspiracy theories" in society.

The main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that it has lists of persons whom Russia can involve in spreading its narratives and influencing the socio-political situation in Ukraine.

The online.ua team wrote about the enemy's special operation on November 13, 2023, in the exclusive article "Panic, despair, showdowns, and assassinations attempts. Russia launched a new "Maidan-3" information attack on Ukraine.