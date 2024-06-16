Kuleba reacted to the calls of the participants of the Peace Summit for a dialogue with Russia — video

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, spoke with journalists on the sidelines of the Global Peace Summit and emphasized the expression of each country's own position.

We will not allow Russia to speak the language of ultimatums - Kuleb

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba commented on the statements of his Turkish colleague Hakan Fidan, who spoke in favor of Russia's presence at the conference, and the head of the Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia, who called on the parties to "difficult compromises."

We hear everyone, and the president emphasized this in his address at the opening of the summit. This is not the kind of event that Russia likes, in order to bring everyone together, so that everyone speaks, as they say, "in one voice" with the Russian Federation. It is through such frank dialogue that we can come to the right decisions. Dmytro Kuleba Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The minister noted that he does not see a problem with the comments of the foreign ministers of Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

The main thing is that these countries came, expressed their support for the Peace Formula, expressed their support for Ukraine's efforts to restore a stable and just peace, Kuleba said. Share

He emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities understand that "the moment will come when it will be necessary to talk with Russia."

But our position is very clear. We will not allow Russia to speak the language of ultimatums, as it is speaking now, the minister said.

How they plan to force Russia to support the Ukrainian Peace Formula

According to Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Maloni, either Russia will agree to the terms of a peaceful settlement of the unleashed criminal war against Ukraine, or it will be forced to capitulate.

Meloni emphasized that, in her opinion, the world community should form the basic minimum conditions for ending the criminal war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine.