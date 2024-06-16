Kuleba reacted to the calls of the participants of the Peace Summit for a dialogue with Russia — video

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, spoke with journalists on the sidelines of the Global Peace Summit and emphasized the expression of each country's own position.
Points of attention
- Ukraine places an emphasis on frank dialogue in order to achieve correct decisions on international issues.
- The world community must create basic conditions for the end of the war in Ukraine, which Russia must accept.
- Each country has the opportunity to express its position at the Peace Summit and be heard.
- By defending Ukraine, we defend the system of rules and join forces to ensure peace.
- Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Maloni calls on Russia to accept the terms of a peaceful settlement of the conflict with Ukraine.
We will not allow Russia to speak the language of ultimatums - Kuleb
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba commented on the statements of his Turkish colleague Hakan Fidan, who spoke in favor of Russia's presence at the conference, and the head of the Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia, who called on the parties to "difficult compromises."
The minister noted that he does not see a problem with the comments of the foreign ministers of Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
He emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities understand that "the moment will come when it will be necessary to talk with Russia."
But our position is very clear. We will not allow Russia to speak the language of ultimatums, as it is speaking now, the minister said.
How they plan to force Russia to support the Ukrainian Peace Formula
According to Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Maloni, either Russia will agree to the terms of a peaceful settlement of the unleashed criminal war against Ukraine, or it will be forced to capitulate.
Meloni emphasized that, in her opinion, the world community should form the basic minimum conditions for ending the criminal war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-