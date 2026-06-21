According to former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Polish President Karol Nawrotski was looking for a pretext for a high-profile political scandal and he found it. Despite this, the diplomat is convinced that even this conflict can be smoothed over.
Points of attention
- Kuleba suggests alternate diplomatic routes that could have been taken to prevent the conflict from escalating, highlighting the need for strategic thinking in such situations.
- Insights from Kuleba provide a nuanced understanding of the dynamics at play and shed light on the complexity of international relations between Poland and Ukraine.
Kuleba explained Navrotsky's logic
As the diplomat noted, when the Polish president announced the initiative to strip Zelensky of the order, he narrowed his room for maneuver as much as possible.
Since he is a "symbol of masculinity" in Poland, he could no longer back down and show weakness.
However, the Polish president had no intention of resolving this issue through normal diplomatic channels.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-