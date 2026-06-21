According to former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Polish President Karol Nawrotski was looking for a pretext for a high-profile political scandal and he found it. Despite this, the diplomat is convinced that even this conflict can be smoothed over.

Kuleba explained Navrotsky's logic

As the diplomat noted, when the Polish president announced the initiative to strip Zelensky of the order, he narrowed his room for maneuver as much as possible.

Since he is a "symbol of masculinity" in Poland, he could no longer back down and show weakness.

The first thing he should have done was not to put forward such an initiative, not to back himself into a corner, but to find, if he wanted to express his disagreement, another way. For example, to demand that Tusk's government recall the Polish ambassador to Ukraine for consultations. In diplomacy, this is an extremely strong gesture. And so he would have backed Tusk into a corner, because if Tusk refused, he would have looked weak. Dmytro Kuleba Former head of the Ukrainian MZM

However, the Polish president had no intention of resolving this issue through normal diplomatic channels.