Kursk operation. Zelenskyi pointed to the key moment

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the Defense Forces of Ukraine, despite the enemy's resistance, manage to maintain the necessary pressure on Russia in the Kursk direction.

The Kursk operation continues — what is known

Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he listened to a long report by the head of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky on the development of events at the front, on all defensive operations, as well as on the Kursk operation.

Currently, the third month of fighting in the Kursk region continues, and we maintain the necessary pressure on Russia in this direction. Budanov, head of the GUR, reported in detail today about the processes taking place in the enemy's system and our influence on them. There was also a report by Defense Minister Umerov on the details of cooperation with partners. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state spoke about the Stavka.

This time, the focus of the negotiations was the production of weapons in Ukraine, the needs of the army and the supply of drones.

Moreover, the Ukrainian leader announced the results of the sanctions work.

So, on October 8, two new packages of sanctions were put into effect.

Regarding those who betrayed Ukraine, also regarding military production in Russia — those legal entities and individuals who work for terror. And we will continue to make our Ukrainian sanctions, our pressure on the enemy synchronous with everyone in the world who, like the Ukrainians, wants real peace. Share

What is one of the main goals of the Kursk operation

According to reserve colonel, ex-speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vladyslav Seleznyov, the Kursk breakthrough was an important victory for Ukraine.

He also noted that the Kursk operation was a preemptive strike that Ukraine managed to strike, predicting that the Russians, after re-invading the Kharkiv region in May 2024, will try to seize Sumy and Chernihiv.

Moreover, it is indicated that this operation was a kind of information game, during which the Armed Forces were able to outwit Putin and the entire Russian command.