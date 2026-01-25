L-159 aircraft for Ukraine. Czech Prime Minister makes final decision
L-159 aircraft for Ukraine. Czech Prime Minister makes final decision

Ukraine will not receive L-159 aircraft
Source:  online.ua

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis officially confirmed that he will not consider selling Czech L-159 aircraft to Ukraine.

  • The issue of selling L-159 aircraft to Ukraine has been deemed 'closed' by the Czech government, signaling the finality of the decision.
  • The visit of Czech President Petr Pavel to Ukraine and his statement on the defense implications of the aircraft sale adds a diplomatic dimension to the ongoing discussion.

Ukraine will not receive L-159 aircraft

What is important to understand is that the topic of a potential sale of L-159 light attack aircraft to Ukraine has been actively discussed in the Czech Republic for the past few weeks.

Andrej Babis considers these disputes "artificially created" and added that the issue is closed, writes Idnes .

There is no L-159 and there will be no L-159. This is a closed question.

Andrei Babis

Andrei Babis

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

Moreover, the head of the Czech government also criticized the Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, Karel Rzeka.

According to the latter, supplying aircraft to Ukraine is possible, as it will not harm the Czech Republic's defense capabilities.

Defense Minister Jaromir Zuna stated that the army needed these attack aircraft. This was his argument for the government's refusal to sell the aircraft to Kyiv.

By the way, it was the leader of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, who visited Ukraine last week, who stated that the possible sale of four L-159 aircraft to Ukraine would not undermine the country's defense capabilities.

