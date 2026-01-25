L-159 aircraft for Ukraine. Czech Prime Minister makes final decision

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis officially confirmed that he will not consider selling Czech L-159 aircraft to Ukraine.

Ukraine will not receive L-159 aircraft

What is important to understand is that the topic of a potential sale of L-159 light attack aircraft to Ukraine has been actively discussed in the Czech Republic for the past few weeks.

Andrej Babis considers these disputes "artificially created" and added that the issue is closed, writes Idnes .

There is no L-159 and there will be no L-159. This is a closed question. Andrei Babis Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

Moreover, the head of the Czech government also criticized the Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, Karel Rzeka.

According to the latter, supplying aircraft to Ukraine is possible, as it will not harm the Czech Republic's defense capabilities.

Defense Minister Jaromir Zuna stated that the army needed these attack aircraft. This was his argument for the government's refusal to sell the aircraft to Kyiv. Share

By the way, it was the leader of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, who visited Ukraine last week, who stated that the possible sale of four L-159 aircraft to Ukraine would not undermine the country's defense capabilities.