Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis officially confirmed that he will not consider selling Czech L-159 aircraft to Ukraine.
- The issue of selling L-159 aircraft to Ukraine has been deemed 'closed' by the Czech government, signaling the finality of the decision.
- The visit of Czech President Petr Pavel to Ukraine and his statement on the defense implications of the aircraft sale adds a diplomatic dimension to the ongoing discussion.
Ukraine will not receive L-159 aircraft
What is important to understand is that the topic of a potential sale of L-159 light attack aircraft to Ukraine has been actively discussed in the Czech Republic for the past few weeks.
Andrej Babis considers these disputes "artificially created" and added that the issue is closed, writes Idnes .
Moreover, the head of the Czech government also criticized the Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, Karel Rzeka.
According to the latter, supplying aircraft to Ukraine is possible, as it will not harm the Czech Republic's defense capabilities.
By the way, it was the leader of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, who visited Ukraine last week, who stated that the possible sale of four L-159 aircraft to Ukraine would not undermine the country's defense capabilities.
