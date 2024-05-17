Large-scale fire breaks out at airport in Russia's Stavropol Krai region — video

The terminal building at the Mineralnye Vody airport in the Stavropol Krai region of Russia caught fire.

What is known about the fire in Russia

As reported by Russian media, the fire occurred in a building in the territory of the Mineralnye Vody airport.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation reported that the fire covered 150 square metres at the Mineralnye Vody airport. The fire broke out on the roof of a two-storey building.

It is currently reported that the fire has been contained, and there is no information about any injuries.

What is known about previous fires in Russia

On 15 May, a fire broke out at the Khimprom plant in Novocheboksarsk, Russia. The plant produces materials for the occupying armed forces.

According to the plant's press service, the fire allegedly occurred “during fire works to repair a cable overpass”.

It is known that the fire was extinguished, there are no casualties, and there is allegedly no threat of release of harmful substances either.

Air samples were taken on the territory of the industrial site and the sanitary protection zone of the enterprise, no exceedance of the maximum permissible concentration (MPC) of carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide and dioxide was recorded, sampling and analysis will continue, according to Russian media. Share

In addition, on May 14, an electric substation of the military unit of the FSB and a factory for the production of military equipment caught fire in Balashikha near Moscow.

As it turned out, the fire occurred at a substation of the local Progress plant. The same plant is home to military unit 35,533 of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).