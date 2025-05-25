Large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine — 12 people killed, over 60 injured

Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko spoke about the consequences of a new massive attack by Russia. According to him, this time 13 regions were hit by enemy strikes: the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Poltava regions.
- Rescue operations are ongoing to assist the affected, document the war crimes, and provide support to the victims of this ruthless attack on civilians.
- The incident highlights the brutal nature of the enemy's tactics, emphasizing the need for vigilance and care for safety in the face of such acts of violence.
The Russians aimed dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones at the homes of peaceful Ukrainians.
According to the latest data, more than 80 residential buildings have been damaged. In total, 27 fires broke out, and firefighters are still working at 3 locations.
According to him, rescuers from the State Emergency Service and police have been working at all affected sites since the first minutes.
The clearing of rubble continues, people are being evacuated, the consequences of Russian war crimes are being documented, and assistance to the victims continues.
