Large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine — 12 people killed, over 60 injured

Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko spoke about the consequences of a new massive attack by Russia. According to him, this time 13 regions were hit by enemy strikes: the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine on May 25

The Russians aimed dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones at the homes of peaceful Ukrainians.

According to the latest data, more than 80 residential buildings have been damaged. In total, 27 fires broke out, and firefighters are still working at 3 locations.

As of now, more than 70 people have been affected: 12 people have died, more than 60 have been injured. Among the dead are three children from one family in the Zhytomyr region. Their parents have been hospitalized, their mother is in serious condition. I am constantly in touch with the regions. I coordinate the work of our units. Igor Klymenko Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

According to him, rescuers from the State Emergency Service and police have been working at all affected sites since the first minutes.

The clearing of rubble continues, people are being evacuated, the consequences of Russian war crimes are being documented, and assistance to the victims continues.