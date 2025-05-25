Large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine — 12 people killed, over 60 injured
Large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine — 12 people killed, over 60 injured

Ihor Klymenko
Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine on May 25
Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko spoke about the consequences of a new massive attack by Russia. According to him, this time 13 regions were hit by enemy strikes: the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

Points of attention

  • Rescue operations are ongoing to assist the affected, document the war crimes, and provide support to the victims of this ruthless attack on civilians.
  • The incident highlights the brutal nature of the enemy's tactics, emphasizing the need for vigilance and care for safety in the face of such acts of violence.

The Russians aimed dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones at the homes of peaceful Ukrainians.

According to the latest data, more than 80 residential buildings have been damaged. In total, 27 fires broke out, and firefighters are still working at 3 locations.

As of now, more than 70 people have been affected: 12 people have died, more than 60 have been injured. Among the dead are three children from one family in the Zhytomyr region. Their parents have been hospitalized, their mother is in serious condition. I am constantly in touch with the regions. I coordinate the work of our units.

Igor Klymenko

Igor Klymenko

Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

According to him, rescuers from the State Emergency Service and police have been working at all affected sites since the first minutes.

The clearing of rubble continues, people are being evacuated, the consequences of Russian war crimes are being documented, and assistance to the victims continues.

This was a combined, ruthless strike aimed at civilians. The enemy has once again shown: its goal is fear and death. Do not ignore the alarm signals. Take care of yourself and your loved ones.

